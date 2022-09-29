How AI is helping birth digital humans that look and sound just like us

[MUSIC IN]

Greg Cross: You know, the art of creating digital characters and digital personalities, I mean, that's been finely honed in the movie industry and what makes us fall in love with these avatars and these CGI characters is that they do express emotion in a very human-like way.

Greg Cross: Hi, I'm Greg Cross. I'm CEO and co-founder of Soul Machines. Soul machines is an artificial intelligence company. We make avatars and we bring them to life using a completely new paradigm in the world of animation. Something we call autonomous animation. So autonomous animation is what we are doing in this conversation. So my brain is animating me. It brings me to life. It chooses my words. The way I express them. And that just happens autonomously. And your brain at the same time as I'm talking is animating you. You're hearing my words, you're deciding what to think of them, how to feel about them. And so if we think about high quality CGI or avatar type animation, it's all human acted content. So human actors play the role of the avatars. They get captured by these incredibly specialized cameras. The data gets processed and then. The data is used to bring the avatar to life.

Jennifer: It’s the process used to create Gollum in the Lord of the Rings and it transformed the entire cast of the 2009 blockbuster, Avatar.

But the approach at Soul Machines relies on AI.

Greg Cross: Artificial intelligence has become a big part of the way in which we think about autonomous animation and the way it enables us to make machines more like us. We can interact with them in a more human-like way. So our digital people, our avatars are being rendered in the cloud and literally they're being broadcast as a video stream from the cloud into the device. So it's just like a zoom call, except you're talking to a digital person rather than a real person.

Jennifer: And it’s becoming popular within the entertainment industry.

Greg Cross: Celebrities are looking for new ways to engage with their fans. So, social media started this trend where celebrities could create a direct connection with fan bases. This takes it to the next level.