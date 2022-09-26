Audio Postcard: Real-time farming

Pinot Grigio actually makes a white wine and it's won a few varieties in California that, uh, is a pretty common variety that actually we make purple grapes that make a white wine. So my name is Dirk Heuvel and I'm the VP of vineyard operations here at McManis family vineyards.

My family actually kind of set roots here, actually farming almonds. And some people say almonds, we say in Ripon, and we say, say, almonds.

I feel like, if it was like my dad or my grandpa trying to adopt this technology, absolutely. I think there'd be a huge culture shock there for them. I still think they don't quite understand it, but they're seeing the results of it. So I think that's the most important thing—that we're able to show them that it is working and how it's working for us.

I will say today, I feel that we're growing better quality grapes than we were 30 years ago. Just adapting a lot of this aerial imagery, modern irrigation technology, running drip system technology, you know, being able to fertilize through drip systems. And you can actually look at the imaging on your phone and you can actually pinpoint go out and walk to a specific vine. You know, that might be a vine that died, that shows up on the aerial imaging. You can use the technology and, and walk right into a specific area. Just being able to identify areas, you know, using GPS. We can have field checkers go through the field now and on their app, they're able to actually drop and pinpoint where we might have mite issues where we might have, you know, leafhopper issues, areas that need to get treated. And that actually allows us to go through and just cite specific treat. Instead of treating an entire vineyard block, we're able to just treat specific areas.

Jennifer: It was only what like five, seven years ago, it was half of farm workers weren't using smartphones.

Dirk Heuvel: Yeah.

Jennifer: So, if people are dropping pins that’s…

Dirk Heuvel: Yeah. You know, 30 years ago, in order to make a phone call, you'd have to drive in a, in a town or go to your house to call your irrigator to do stuff. And now it's, this is almost, it's like real time farming. Now we can make decisions on the fly. And one of the big advantages to using variable rate applications is that you're only applying the amount of nutrients or amendments that are needed for a specific area. So before we adapted this variable rate technology, we would drive down a row and we would put a consistent amount of amendments, whether it be gypsum, lime, soil, sulfur, we would apply that amount evenly throughout the entire vineyard block. Now we realize going through and using this variable rate technology is that we might cut the, the amendments that are needed by 20 to 30% on a specific vineyard block, just by applying the correct amounts of nutrients where they're needed and not overlying where they're not needed