YouTube wants to lure creators away from TikTok with cash, but it won’t say how much

It’s a big ploy to pull even more creators away from that rival platform; on TikTok, creators make less than a nickel per thousand views, on average, through a monetization scheme that has frustrated creators. YouTube’s promise is that, starting in 2023, it will divide Shorts ad revenue into two separate pools: one to pay video creators and one to pay record labels to use their music, because so much of short video is built on their copyrighted earworms. People who make Shorts will get 45% of that creator pool.

After the announcement, creators appeared excited about this new way to turn views into income. Media outlets, emphasizing the 45% figure, discussed pressure for TikTok to respond.

But one crucial question remains unanswered: creators will get 45% of … what exactly? As longtime YouTuber Hank Green pointed out in a Twitter thread, YouTube has been unclear about what percentage of the ad revenue from Shorts it will use to form these pools. So, despite the fanfare of its rollout, we don’t yet know how much people have the potential to earn under this new system.

The video giant has declined repeated requests from MIT Technology Review to clarify that.