Broadband funding for Native communities could finally connect some of America’s most isolated places

With local control of the exchange and money available for upgrades, the tribe’s next challenge was to figure out what technology would best serve its residents.

Back to basics

Given their remoteness, the Blackfeet may seem like good candidates for experimental technologies designed to deliver internet service to rural areas. Part of the reason so many Native communities have been left behind in the fiber rollout is they just don’t have enough customers. Commercial internet providers can’t justify the cost of expanding services to reach them—one recent broadband project completed on Montana tribal lands cost about $18,000 per client served.

If new technologies could lower that cost, companies might be more willing to deliver service there. Over the years, tech companies and entrepreneurs have touted high-altitude balloons, solar-powered drones, and satellite constellations to do just that.

Mel Yawakie, vice president of Turtle Island Communications, holds a length of new fiber-optic cable capable of delivering multi-gigabit data speeds to up to 288 households. The Blackfeet Indian Reservation is using a range of federal broadband initiatives to replace its outdated copper-wire telecommunications network. ROBERT CHANEY/ THE MISSOULIAN

Today, though, broadband consultants dismiss most of those options. 5G provides amazing cellular data service but is often transmitted using higher-frequency radio waves that don’t travel as far as conventional cell signals. High-orbit geosynchronous communications satellites operate 22,000 miles above Earth’s surface, resulting in more than 100 milliseconds of lag—too long for videoconferencing. Low-earth-orbit satellite systems like Starlink orbit closer at 200 to 500 miles up, but they currently don’t have sufficient coverage across the northern latitudes, and they suffer from peak-use congestion and weather interference. A partnership announced in August by Starlink and T-Mobile to bring cell-phone service to dead zones in North America only promised to support text messages by the end of 2023.

What would work for the Blackfeet is a fiber ring—a web of fiber-optic cables running underground to connect homes to each other and to the Browning exchange, which would then transfer that data to the rest of the world. Each cable, about as thick as your thumb, threads enough glass filament together to deliver up to 10 gigabits of data per second to and from 288 households. Right now, Blackfeet households receive at most around 25 megabits of data per second for downloads and 3 megabits for uploads. It takes at least 3 megabits just to stream a Netflix movie in high definition.

The fiber won’t reach everyone, but it doesn’t really need to. In some places, cell towers can deliver internet service via microwaves to households at the ends of long dirt roads. Antennas can deliver half-gigabit data speeds to multiple houses at once—not as good as fiber, but still better than what many on the reservation have now. And delivering internet service over the air is much cheaper—it costs about $1,000 per household, while laying fiber costs $40,000 to $80,000 per mile.