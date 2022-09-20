We’ve only just begun to examine the racial disparities of long covid

Of the many people who have had covid, about one in five develop chronic symptoms. The term “long covid”—credited to Elisa Perego, a University College London archeologist who used it in a tweet—refers to a condition, formally known as post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2, defined by symptoms that can last weeks or months after a person contracts covid. It doesn’t appear to matter how severe the infection was. And it can manifest in many ways—common symptoms include inability to concentrate, difficulty breathing, and stomach problems.

Many researchers are working to better understand long covid and determine who is most at risk, how the illness progresses, and how to treat it. But they are also seeking to understand the extent to which it places a particular burden on people of color.

Recording a crisis

Researchers suspect that some populations are being hit especially hard by long covid because of disparities in health care. In fact, that’s exactly what happened with covid itself. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Black people in the US are more than twice as likely as white people to be hospitalized for covid and almost twice as likely to die. Black women, who have a high rate of preexisting conditions and are overrepresented in occupations where exposure to the virus is more likely, are particularly vulnerable: a study published last year showed they are three times as likely to die of covid as white men.

“Covid-19 disproportionately affects minority communities in the number of cases,” says Luis Ostrosky, an infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. “The mortality rate is higher, and so is morbidity,” he adds. That means there are more deaths as well as higher case rates than in white communities.

In January, two Democratic members of Congress, Ayanna Pressley and Don Beyer, called on the CDC to release statistics on people living with long covid and to break out numbers for various demographic categories, including race, age, and previous disability. “We know that covid-19 has disproportionately harmed certain communities more than others, and we suspect that long covid will mirror this trend,” they wrote in the letter to CDC director Rochelle Walensky.