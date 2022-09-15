Major trends such as the impact of covid-19 on accelerating digital commerce, remote and hybrid working, and changing employee expectations driving the “great resignation” are having profound effects on workforce strategies in contact centers worldwide. Indeed, as an industry that requires a high volume of employees, often in hourly paid positions, and with roles becoming increasingly enabled by technology, it is arguable that customer experience (CX) is a bellwether for understanding many of the disruptive trends globally affecting the workforce.

This report, “Customer experience and the future of work,” examines how organizations worldwide are reassessing their CX workforce and processes in the post-pandemic era. Based on a survey of 800 executives and a series of expert interviews, the report includes the following key findings: