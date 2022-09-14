What are quantum-resistant algorithms—and why do we need them?

Symmetric-key encryption is what people usually think of as encryption. It allows data and messages to be scrambled using a “key” so they are indecipherable to anyone without the key. It’s commonly used for securing sensitive data stored in databases or hard drives. Even data breaches that compromise databases full of sensitive user information aren’t as bad if the underlying data is encrypted—hackers may get the encrypted data, but there’s still no way to read it.

Public-key algorithms are important too. They help get around the fundamental drawback of symmetric-key encryption, which is that you need a secure way to share symmetric keys in the first place. Public-key algorithms use a set of two keys, one that is privately kept by the recipient and one that is made public.

Anyone can use the receiver’s public key to scramble data, which only the receiver can unscramble using the private key. This method can be used to transfer symmetric keys and can even be used in reverse for digital signatures—because private keys are unique to the receiver, receivers can use them to validate their identity.

Why do these algorithms need to be quantum resistant?

Cryptographic algorithms are able to keep data secret because they are mathematically intensive to break. It would take a modern computer trillions of years to break just one set of encryption keys using brute force.

But in the 1990s, before quantum computers were ever seriously talked about, mathematician Peter Shor discovered that the way a theoretical quantum computer would work happened to line up particularly well with cracking the kind of math used in public-key encryption.

Although no quantum computer existed at the time, other mathematicians were able to confirm that Shor’s Algorithm, as it became known, could theoretically be used by such computers to break public-key encryption. Now it’s widely accepted that once a working quantum computer with enough processing power is built, the algorithms we rely on today for public-key encryption will be easily breakable. The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) predicts that quantum computers that can do this may be ready in just 10 to 20 years.