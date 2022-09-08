Two inhaled covid vaccines have been approved—but we don’t know yet how good they are

In the last week, regulatory bodies in both India and China have approved inhaled vaccines for covid-19. The companies behind these vaccines say that they’ll boost the immune responses of people who have already been vaccinated. Here’s what we know so far.

What are the new vaccines?

On Sunday, CanSinoBIO, a biopharmaceutical company based in Tianjin, China, announced that its inhaled vaccine, called Convidecia Air, had been approved as a booster by the National Medical Products Administration of China. The vaccine is inhaled through the mouth, and the company says it can “effectively induce comprehensive immune protection in response to Sars-CoV-2 [the virus that causes covid-19] after just one breath.”

The approval was swiftly followed by that of another inhaled vaccine, developed in India. On Tuesday, Bharat Biotech, based in Hyderabad, announced that the company’s nasal vaccine, known as iNCOVACC, had been approved in that country for “restricted use in emergency situations,” as a booster dose for people who have already had two doses of injected vaccines.

How do they work?

Both vaccines promise to induce an immune response in the linings of the airways—something immunologists call mucosal immunity. Once antibodies are present there, they should be able to provide a more immediate response to any virus entering the body via the nose and mouth, as the coronavirus can.

In theory, this type of immunity could prevent a person from becoming infected with the virus and from passing it to others. “They’re sitting where the virus is going to be encountered, which means they can act very, very rapidly,” says Ed Lavelle, an immunologist at Trinity College Dublin in Ireland.

Do we really need more covid-19 vaccines?