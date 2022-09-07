The Download: LinkedIn scammers, and annual covid shots

If you were just looking at his LinkedIn page, you’d certainly think Mai Linzheng was a top-notch engineer. With a bachelor’s degree from Tsinghua, China’s top university, and a master’s degree in semiconductor manufacturing from UCLA, Mai began his career at Intel and KBR, a space tech company, before ending up at SpaceX in 2013. Except all is not as it seems.

The profile of “Mai Linzheng” is actually one of the millions of fraudulent pages set up on LinkedIn to lure users into scams. Scammers like Mai claim affiliation with prestigious schools and companies to boost their credibility before connecting with other users, building a relationship, and laying a financial trap.



Victims have now lost millions of dollars through scams that originated on the platform, and the problem is only growing. Read the full story.

—Zeyi Yang

Podcast: How retail is using AI to prevent fraud

We've all experienced the frustration of a blocked credit card, triggered by a transaction deemed suspicious that was, in fact, perfectly ordinary. It's the most visible way that the complex web of systems designed to root out fraud fails, but far from the only one.

In the latest episode of our podcast, In Machines We Trust, we explain how it's a technological arms race between companies and scammers, with us caught in the middle. And AI is playing an increasingly important role in the fight. Listen to it on Apple Podcasts, or wherever else you usually listen.

The must-reads

I’ve combed the internet to find you today’s most fun/important/scary/fascinating stories about technology.



1 The US is planning an annual covid vaccine

Like the annual flu shot, a covid booster should offer a high degree of protection for a full year, according to the White House. (WP $)