The Download: Twitter’s edit button, and cleaning up fossil fuels

The lowdown: After years of requests, Twitter is finally introducing an edit button, giving its users the ability to change their tweets up to 30 minutes after they’ve been sent. But the feature is unlikely to solve any of the biggest problems facing the company—and in some cases, it could worsen them.

What that means: Twitter has resisted adding the ability to edit tweets for years, even though this has been the most requested feature from its users, including would-be owner Elon Musk. Now, the platform’s paying subscribers will be the first users who are able edit their tweets “a few times” 30 minutes after they’re sent, while Twitter explores the ways in which the feature could be misused.

The problem is: Experts have repeatedly pointed out that the ability to edit tweets could allow bad actors to rewrite history and spread misinformation, even if a full history of tweet edits is available. Read the full story.



—Rhiannon Williams

The US agency in charge of developing fossil fuels has a new job: cleaning them up

In his first month in office, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order calling for the nation to eliminate carbon pollution from the electricity sector by 2035 and achieve net-zero emissions across the economy by 2050.



That move redefined the mandate of the US Department of Energy’s Office of Fossil Energy, the research agency whose mission has been to develop more effective ways of producing fossil fuels for almost half a century. Now it’s responsible for helping to clean up the industry.

While the agency continues to research the production of oil, gas, and coal, its central task is minimizing the impacts from the production of those fossil fuels. It also has to decide where billions of dollars allocated by a series of recent federal laws will be put to work, while addressing concerns about carbon capture and the ongoing harms from fossil fuels. Read the full story.



—James Temple

The must-reads