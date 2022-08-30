The Download: EV havoc in China, and the first private Venus mission

As a globally unprecedented heat wave continues to hold its grip on southern China, with the highest temperature as much as 113°F (45°C), severe droughts and shortages in the hydropower supply are wreaking havoc on the lives of residents.

Electric vehicle owners are one group particularly feeling the heat. Since public charging posts are temporarily closed or restricted and many owners don’t have a private charging post, they’ve suddenly found themselves facing serious difficulties in powering their daily commutes.

As the country’s power supply has become increasingly unreliable, the government has instituted EV charging restrictions in order to prioritize more critical daily electricity needs—leaving EV owners searching for hours for a working charging station. Read the full story.

—Zeyi Yang

The first private mission to Venus will have just five minutes to hunt for life

As the covid pandemic raged in late 2020, all eyes turned briefly from our troubled planet to our planetary neighbor Venus. Astronomers had made a startling detection in its cloud tops: a gas called phosphine that on Earth is created through biological processes. Speculation ran wild as scientists struggled to understand what they were seeing.

Now, a mission due to be launched next year could finally begin to answer the question that has excited astronomers ever since: Could microbial life be belching out the gas? Although later studies have questioned the detection of phosphine, scientists are looking to the planet’s temperate clouds for signs of life—but have just five minutes to do so. Read the full story.

—Jonathan O’Callaghan