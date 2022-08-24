The Download: the gender issue, and rethinking net-zero

Our first ever gender issue tackles a topic this magazine and the wider tech sector has given too little thought to for too many decades.



When we started planning for this issue months ago, it felt both overdue and like an important lens through which to view the limitless possibilities of the future. As we were putting it together, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, making it feel urgent in a wholly new way.

The latest print issue of MIT Technology Review delves into the shifting, complex ways in which we think about gender now. Here’s a selection of some of the new stories in the edition, guaranteed to get you thinking.

+ The fascinating story race to make human sex cells in a lab.



+ Meet Paul D. Hunt, the designer behind gender-neutral emoji who is pushing to make the little pictograms more reflective of the human experience.



+ How one false paper helped legitimize anti-trans ideology online, and caused untold harm.

+ Why software needs to do better than ‘male,’ ‘female,’ and ‘other.’

+ The real reason why tech can’t fix its gender problem? Money.

+ Meta may have banned filters that “encourage plastic surgery,” but the fight for “Instagram face” is far from over.

We hope you enjoy it, and that it reveals something new to you about the present that helps you better understand and prepare for the future.



