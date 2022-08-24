We must fundamentally rethink “net-zero” climate plans. Here are six ways.

These terms only mean that businesses will balance out their emissions of carbon dioxide or all greenhouse gases, respectively, by supporting various projects that prevent or remove climate pollution in equal proportion to the amount they release. In other words, they can continue to emit planet-warming gases, so long as they pay someone else, somewhere else to make up for it. And that’s where many of the problems arise.

Most of these corporate climate plans rely heavily on investing in carbon offset projects like tree planting and forest preservation, or other efforts that purport to help the climate. But studies and investigative stories have repeatedly found that the benefits of these efforts can be wildly inflated.

A growing number of carbon market experts and corporate climate advisors now want companies to fundamentally rethink their climate strategies and aim higher than basic net-zero plans.

The truth is it’s incredibly difficult for most companies to completely cut their own emissions today. Climate pollution is intrinsic to their operations, whether through transportation, manufacturing, or running data centers.

But the very nature of net-zero plans drives companies toward solutions that look quantifiable on paper. By embracing cheap offsets and other dubious tools, they can tally up a somewhat credible-seeming ton-for-ton decarbonization plan.

It’s time to stop that. (Even HBO’s John Oliver has taken to ridiculing offsets on his show.) Going forward, the purchase of such credits should at best be thought of as an act of climate philanthropy, but not as a realistic method for scratching off tons of emissions from corporate carbon ledgers.

Actually cutting operational emissions will mean investing heavily in research and development; supporting, testing, and scaling emerging solutions; and pushing for aggressive policies that will pressure suppliers and other business partners to strive for similar changes.

These things may not earn credit within the confines of a net-zero plan anytime soon. But corporations need to achieve their long-term targets without questionable carbon accounting schemes.