Embryos could count as people too in our post-Roe world
Post-Dobbs, amidst a rise in laws establishing "fetal personhood," fertility doctors and their patients fear for the future of IVF.
Deep Dive
Biotechnology
This startup wants to copy you into an embryo for organ harvesting
With plans to create realistic synthetic embryos, grown in jars, Renewal Bio is on a journey to the horizon of science and ethics.
The feud between a weed influencer and scientist over puking stoners
A scientist went looking for genes that cause cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome. But a public spat with a cannabis influencer who suffers from the disease may have derailed his research.
Edits to a cholesterol gene could stop the biggest killer on earth
In a first, a patient in New Zealand has undergone gene-editing to lower their cholesterol. It could be the beginning of new era in disease prevention.
Monkeypox is in Bay Area wastewater
It showed up in Stanford’s Sewer Coronavirus Alert Network, which is the only group publishing data on monkeypox in US wastewater.
