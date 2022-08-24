Tech Reunions returns to MIT’s campus for a historic celebration
Alumni rejoice at being able to reconnect in person again.
After two years of virtual celebrations, MIT welcomed back more than 9,800 alumni and guests to celebrate the anniversaries of their graduation from the Institute. The festivities included an on-campus graduation celebration featuring a key-note address from Kealoha Wong ’99 for the classes of 2020 and 2021, whose commencement ceremonies were held online. In addition to milestone reunion year classes, the 50th and 25th reunion classes from the last two years were also invited back to celebrate.
The excitement on campus was palpable—alumni rejoiced at reconnecting in person over the weekend as they enjoyed touring the campus, learning from MIT faculty and fellow alums at the Tech Day program, catching up with classmates at class dinners and “TIMTalk” presentations, and dancing the night away at Toast to Tech.
Photos above are by photographers Allegra Boverman, Juliette Halsey, Mel Musto, and Mike Spencer. To see more photos from the weekend, visit bit.ly/TechReunions2022.
