Tech Reunions returns to MIT’s campus for a historic celebration

After a full day of events, Saturday was capped off with games and a live band at Toast to Tech—where alumni danced and talked late into the night.

The excitement on campus was palpable—alumni rejoiced at reconnecting in person over the weekend as they enjoyed touring the campus, learning from MIT faculty and fellow alums at the Tech Day program, catching up with classmates at class dinners and “TIMTalk” presentations, and dancing the night away at Toast to Tech.

Photos above are by photographers Allegra Boverman, Juliette Halsey, Mel Musto, and Mike Spencer. To see more photos from the weekend, visit bit.ly/TechReunions2022.