    MIT News: 77 Mass Ave

    Recent books from the MIT community

    August 24, 2022

    Should You Believe Wikipedia? Online Communities and the Construction of Knowledge 
    By Amy Bruckman, SM ’87, PhD ’91 
    CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY PRESS, 2022, $19.99

    Theoretical Investigations: Philosophical Foundations of Group Cognition
    By Gerry Stahl ’76
    SPRINGER, 2021, $199.99

    Great Discoveries in Psychiatry
    By Ronald Chase, PhD ’69
    LOGOS VERLAG BERLIN, 2021, $51

    Business Innovation: A Case Study Approach
    By Vijay Pandiarajan, MBA ’15
    ROUTLEDGE, 2022, $66.95

    The Immersive Enclosure: Virtual Reality in Japan
    By Paul Roquet, associate professor of media studies and Japan studies in the Comparative Media Studies/Writing program 
    COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY PRESS, 2022, $35

    Reimagining Sustainable Cities: Strategies for Designing Greener, Healthier, More Equitable Communities
    By Stephen Wheeler and Christina D. Rosan, MCP ’02, PhD ’07
    UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA PRESS, 2021, $26.95

    Until We Have Won Our Liberty: South Africa after Apartheid
    By Evan Lieberman, professor of political science and contemporary Africa, director of MIT’s Global Diversity Lab, and director of MISTI
    PRINCETON UNIVERSITY PRESS, 2022, $29.95

    Send book news to MIT News at MITNews@technologyreview.com or 196 Broadway, 3rd Floor, Cambridge, MA 02139

