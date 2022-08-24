Recent books from the MIT community
Should You Believe Wikipedia? Online Communities and the Construction of Knowledge
By Amy Bruckman, SM ’87, PhD ’91
CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY PRESS, 2022, $19.99
Theoretical Investigations: Philosophical Foundations of Group Cognition
By Gerry Stahl ’76
SPRINGER, 2021, $199.99
Great Discoveries in Psychiatry
By Ronald Chase, PhD ’69
LOGOS VERLAG BERLIN, 2021, $51
Business Innovation: A Case Study Approach
By Vijay Pandiarajan, MBA ’15
ROUTLEDGE, 2022, $66.95
The Immersive Enclosure: Virtual Reality in Japan
By Paul Roquet, associate professor of media studies and Japan studies in the Comparative Media Studies/Writing program
COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY PRESS, 2022, $35
Reimagining Sustainable Cities: Strategies for Designing Greener, Healthier, More Equitable Communities
By Stephen Wheeler and Christina D. Rosan, MCP ’02, PhD ’07
UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA PRESS, 2021, $26.95
Until We Have Won Our Liberty: South Africa after Apartheid
By Evan Lieberman, professor of political science and contemporary Africa, director of MIT’s Global Diversity Lab, and director of MISTI
PRINCETON UNIVERSITY PRESS, 2022, $29.95
Send book news to MIT News at MITNews@technologyreview.com or 196 Broadway, 3rd Floor, Cambridge, MA 02139
