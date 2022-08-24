Recent books from the MIT community

Great Discoveries in Psychiatry

By Ronald Chase, PhD ’69

LOGOS VERLAG BERLIN, 2021, $51

Business Innovation: A Case Study Approach

By Vijay Pandiarajan, MBA ’15

ROUTLEDGE, 2022, $66.95

The Immersive Enclosure: Virtual Reality in Japan

By Paul Roquet, associate professor of media studies and Japan studies in the Comparative Media Studies/Writing program

COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY PRESS, 2022, $35

Reimagining Sustainable Cities: Strategies for Designing Greener, Healthier, More Equitable Communities

By Stephen Wheeler and Christina D. Rosan, MCP ’02, PhD ’07

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA PRESS, 2021, $26.95

Until We Have Won Our Liberty: South Africa after Apartheid

By Evan Lieberman, professor of political science and contemporary Africa, director of MIT’s Global Diversity Lab, and director of MISTI

PRINCETON UNIVERSITY PRESS, 2022, $29.95

