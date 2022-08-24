Skip to Content
MIT Technology Review
  • Featured
  • Topics
  • Newsletters
  • Events
  • Podcasts
    • Sign in
    MIT News: 77 Mass Ave

    Galactic neighbors

    A newly discovered planetary system just 33 light-years away appears to include two rocky, Earth-size bodies.

    August 24, 2022
    artists concept of two rocky planets
    Illustration of 2 rocky planetsNASA/JPL

    Astronomers at MIT and elsewhere have discovered a multiplanet system about 33 light-years from Earth, making it one of the closest known.

    At the heart of the system lies a small, cool M-dwarf star named HD 260655. With help from data previously collected by other groups, astronomers with NASA’s MIT-led Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) have identified two terrestrial, Earth-size planets in its orbit. 

    The planets are likely not habitable: they are so close to the star that temperatures are probably too high to sustain liquid surface water. Nevertheless, scientists are excited about this system because the proximity and brightness of its star will give them a closer look at the properties of the planets and signs of any atmosphere they might hold.

    “Both planets in this system are each considered among the best targets for atmospheric study because of the brightness of their star,” says Michelle Kunimoto, a postdoc in MIT’s Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research and one of the discovery’s lead scientists. “Is there a volatile-rich atmosphere around these planets? And are there signs of water or carbon-based species? These planets are fantastic test beds for those explorations.” 

    Keep Reading

    Most Popular

    Toronto wants to kill the smart city forever

    The city wants to get right what Sidewalk Labs got so wrong.

    Chinese gamers are using a Steam wallpaper app to get porn past the censors

    Wallpaper Engine has become a haven for ingenious Chinese users who use it to smuggle adult content as desktop wallpaper. But how long can it last?

    This startup wants to copy you into an embryo for organ harvesting

    With plans to create realistic synthetic embryos, grown in jars, Renewal Bio is on a journey to the horizon of science and ethics.

    The US military wants to understand the most important software on Earth

    Open-source code runs on every computer on the planet—and keeps America’s critical infrastructure going. DARPA is worried about how well it can be trusted

    Stay connected

    Illustration by Rose Wong

    Get the latest updates from
    MIT Technology Review

    Discover special offers, top stories, upcoming events, and more.

    Thank you for submitting your email!

    Explore more newsletters

    It looks like something went wrong.

    We’re having trouble saving your preferences. Try refreshing this page and updating them one more time. If you continue to get this message, reach out to us at customer-service@technologyreview.com with a list of newsletters you’d like to receive.