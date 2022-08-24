Skip to Content
MIT Technology Review
  • Featured
  • Topics
  • Newsletters
  • Events
  • Podcasts
    • Sign in
    MIT News: 77 Mass Ave

    Robo-fireflies

    Insect-size robots light up to enable motion tracking and communication.

    August 24, 2022
    robot firefly prototype
    Inspired by fireflies, MIT researchers have created soft actuators that can emit light in different colors or patternsCourtesy of the researchers

    The MIT inventors of tiny artificial muscles that flap the wings of robotic insects have now added electroluminescent particles that enable them to emit colored light during flight, similar to fireflies.

    The artificial muscles, called actuators, are made by alternating ultrathin layers of elastomer and carbon nanotube electrode material and then rolling the stack of layers into a squishy cylinder. When a voltage is applied, the electrodes squeeze the elastomer, and the mechanical strain flaps the wing.

    To make them glow, electrical engineering and computer science professor Kevin Chen and his team embedded zinc sulfate particles into the elastomer and used a very thin layer of nanotubes to avoid blocking the light. Because the particles light up only in the presence of a strong, high-frequency electric field, they use a high voltage to create such a field in the actuator and then drive the robot at a high frequency. It ends up just 2.5% heavier, and flight performance isn’t compromised.

    This capability could enable the robo-bugs to communicate with each other, and it brings microscale robots closer to flying on their own outside the lab. Such lightweight devices can’t carry sensors, so researchers must track them using infrared cameras that don’t work well outdoors. Now the scientists have shown that they can track these robots using the emitted light and three smartphone cameras.

    The team is working to incorporate control signals so the robots could turn their lights on and off during flight to communicate. On a search-and-rescue mission, for instance, they could signal for help.

    Larger robots can use tools like Bluetooth or wireless to communicate, “but for a tiny, power-­constrained robot, we are forced to think about new modes of communication,” Chen says. “This is a major step toward flying these robots in outdoor environments where we don’t have a well-tuned, state-of-the-art motion tracking system.” 

    Keep Reading

    Most Popular

    Toronto wants to kill the smart city forever

    The city wants to get right what Sidewalk Labs got so wrong.

    Chinese gamers are using a Steam wallpaper app to get porn past the censors

    Wallpaper Engine has become a haven for ingenious Chinese users who use it to smuggle adult content as desktop wallpaper. But how long can it last?

    This startup wants to copy you into an embryo for organ harvesting

    With plans to create realistic synthetic embryos, grown in jars, Renewal Bio is on a journey to the horizon of science and ethics.

    The US military wants to understand the most important software on Earth

    Open-source code runs on every computer on the planet—and keeps America’s critical infrastructure going. DARPA is worried about how well it can be trusted

    Stay connected

    Illustration by Rose Wong

    Get the latest updates from
    MIT Technology Review

    Discover special offers, top stories, upcoming events, and more.

    Thank you for submitting your email!

    Explore more newsletters

    It looks like something went wrong.

    We’re having trouble saving your preferences. Try refreshing this page and updating them one more time. If you continue to get this message, reach out to us at customer-service@technologyreview.com with a list of newsletters you’d like to receive.