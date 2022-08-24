Sponge art
An MIT student turns Simmons Hall into the canvas for an interactive, audio-driven art exhibit.
In April, design major Karyn Nakamura ’23 transformed Simmons Hall into an interactive art project. Her piece, titled “116 x 31” after the number of squares in Simmons’s façade, converted audio into dynamically projected color patterns evocative of vintage video games.
Keep Reading
Most Popular
Toronto wants to kill the smart city forever
The city wants to get right what Sidewalk Labs got so wrong.
Chinese gamers are using a Steam wallpaper app to get porn past the censors
Wallpaper Engine has become a haven for ingenious Chinese users who use it to smuggle adult content as desktop wallpaper. But how long can it last?
This startup wants to copy you into an embryo for organ harvesting
With plans to create realistic synthetic embryos, grown in jars, Renewal Bio is on a journey to the horizon of science and ethics.
The US military wants to understand the most important software on Earth
Open-source code runs on every computer on the planet—and keeps America’s critical infrastructure going. DARPA is worried about how well it can be trusted
Stay connected
Get the latest updates from
MIT Technology Review
Discover special offers, top stories, upcoming events, and more.