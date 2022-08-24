Skip to Content
    MIT News - Seen on campus

    Sponge art

    An MIT student turns Simmons Hall into the canvas for an interactive, audio-driven art exhibit.

    August 24, 2022
    Simmons Hall at night with projection
    Yoshi Saito

    In April, design major Karyn Nakamura ’23 transformed Simmons Hall into an interactive art project. Her piece, titled “116 x 31” after the number of squares in Simmons’s façade, converted audio into dynamically projected color patterns evocative of vintage video games.

