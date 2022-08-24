Building a weather app for climate change

To address that problem, the Climate Grand Challenges (CGC) flagship project led by Noelle Eckley Selin and Raffaele Ferrari will build climate models that are not only more accurate, but also more nimble and easier for governments, industries, and communities to use.

“The idea is to create a tool that gives the latest and greatest climate information, that uses advances in artificial intelligence and computational techniques to allow users to have access to the most advanced—and relevant—climate information,” says Selin, a professor in the Institute for Data, Systems, and Society and the Department of Earth, Atmospheric, and Planetary Sciences (EAPS). “We’re hoping it will be as easy as using a weather app.”

Models developed at MIT and elsewhere over six decades have given the average person access to short-term weather information that’s useful for everyday decisions, like what jacket to put on when leaving the house. But the limits of computing power mean that climate models, which work on time scales of decades and centuries, effectively ignore the finer processes that produce day-to-day weather. These models confirm that the climate will continue to change, but they lack the precision to make forecasts at the local and regional levels.

“There are still uncertainties in the projections,” says Ferrari, the Cecil and Ida Green Professor of Oceanography at EAPS and director of the Program in Atmospheres, Oceans, and Climate. “We don’t have computers powerful enough to resolve all the processes in the climate system. Individual clouds, individual plants on land—collectively they have a huge impact on the climate. But in the models, these processes fall through the cracks.”

Current models calculate climate futures in a grid of cells that approximate processes on land, water, and air. But their resolution is so coarse they can account for only limited features. Massachusetts, for example, would roughly equal four cells, and the model would have the capacity to represent only a single cloud in each one.

“Obviously there can be more than four clouds in the state of Massachusetts,” says Ferrari.

Simulating every cloud would require too much computing power. But it’s possible to run high-resolution simulations of individual clouds in small regions, verify the simulations against field studies, and then use them to simulate a range of situations that could occur around the world. These simulations can be used to train algorithms that reproduce the net impact of clouds in each cell of the model. Representing the net impact of small-scale processes is crucial to improving the fidelity of climate projections. Low-level clouds, for example, cool the climate by reflecting sunlight, so representing their net effect accurately in the model is critical. Increasing the fraction of the globe they cover by just 4% would cool Earth by 2 to 3 °C—and less cloud cover would have the opposite effect.