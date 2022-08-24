Predicting—and preparing for—the worst

So the team intends to work on improving a process known as “downscaling,” in which climate scientists modify a complex global model with calculations that account for the impact of localized features like water bodies and vegetation. This offers a better sense of the projected risk of an extreme event—the type that is clearly becoming more frequent and more dramatic as a result of climate change.

“Models are based on equations informed by physics and chemistry, but the issue is that in most cases—not all, but most—they’re too coarse, meaning their grid spacing is too large to be used for, say, the risk of flooding in a given city,” O’Gorman explains. “The way to deal with that is to use statistical relationships from the current climate to relate what’s happening in the climate model at the larger scale at a much finer grid spacing.” Machine learning plays a big role in making that possible.

The next key step will be getting that understanding into the communities most at risk.

“Adaptation has been occurring, but it’s relatively slow and works best in communities with existing resources,” O’Gorman says. “There’s also a challenge of communicating and facilitating efforts to adapt in these communities.”

To address that challenge, the researchers intend to build what they’re calling a “climate adaptation and preparedness toolkit” that will help communities draw on the improved information from the models to integrate communication, planning, development, and design. The team is already creating prototypes of these toolkits through projects in Massachusetts, Florida, Puerto Rico, and South Africa.

Mazereeuw, who heads this part of the project, explains that the kits will consist of educational modules, interactive platforms, and technologically innovative building and infrastructure designs, all customized for a location through input from community workshops.

“Working with emergency officers, city planners, real estate developers, local organizations, and residents, we will create more accessible and equitable ways to prepare for extreme weather events,” she says. “It’s our role to listen.”

The final piece of the project will be to analyze vulnerabilities in the fast-growing renewable energy system, which feeds solar, wind, and hydroelectric power into newly built grids. Critics of renewable energy have long said it’s less reliable than a system based on fossil fuel.