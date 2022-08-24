Going after the big four

Next, the lime could be used to make clinker in the conventional process, which would reduce cement’s emissions since the CO 2 has been captured. In the longer term, the research team envisions combining the lime with another type of silicate that would react with it at room temperature to form cement. That process, too, would eliminate the need for kilns—and the fossil fuels required to heat them.

“We’re aiming for complete decarbonization,” Chiang says. And he adds that electrochemical processes could reduce the high temperatures required today for steel production—and potentially even allow production at ambient temperatures.

Shifting to electrochemical breakdown and reconstruction of chemical bonds would also make the production of ammonia and ethylene much cleaner. “Electrochemistry gives us a key advantage, a leverage … to drive these reactions at more moderate, milder conditions—in particular, much reduced temperatures—which makes the process more manageable,” Yildiz explained at the public unveiling of the project in April.

Yildiz, the Breene M. Kerr (1951) Professor in the departments of Nuclear Science and Engineering and Materials Science and Engineering, explained another benefit of the electrochemical process: it could eliminate waste, by using the by-­product from one process as the feedstock for another.

For example, the hydrogen that’s the by-product of electrochemical ethylene synthesis could be used to extract iron from iron ore without carbon dioxide emissions. And the carbon dioxide generated from limestone conversion in cement production could be used as feedstock for electrochemical ethylene synthesis.

The center will focus initially on fundamental science (while factoring in economic viability), working with MIT students and postdocs, and then graduate to small-scale pilot demonstrations, Yildiz said. Finally, if all goes well, the advances will be tested in the field through startups and collaborations with industry.

“We feel very lucky to be at MIT to address this Climate Grand Challenge because we can bring together the needed key expertise, all the way from atoms to enterprise, under the same roof,” she said.

Chiang says he’s still somewhat surprised that their project was chosen, given the number of strong ideas.