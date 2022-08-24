Sounding the alarm, bolstering defenses

“What we intend to do is not pretend we’re the local experts,” Aldridge says. “We’re bringing in local knowledge.” Those local experts will team up with all the MIT partners involved in the project, including the Center for Global Change Science, the Joint Program on the Science and Policy of Global Change, and the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL).

“We’re trying—I think in a way that’s never been done before—to stitch together the various facets of MIT’s climate science and impact modeling capacities into one continuous thread, and that thread continues past MIT into the hands of an organization like BRAC,” Aldridge says.

Like other Climate Grand Challenges flagship projects, CREWSnet aims to serve communities, groups, and governments that might not otherwise have world-class models or research at their disposal; the goal is to translate the outputs from the models into easily accessible, usable information.

“When a climate model is produced or a numerical simulation is run, oftentimes that information will go into an academic paper—into Science or Nature or a specialty climate journal. And that’s very important work. That’s how science advances,” Aldridge says. “But there’s an asymmetry of access.”

To address that, the CREWSnet team is tapping into Lincoln Laboratory’s information management expertise. “We’re good at decision support systems—how you distill information so that it’s useful,” Aldridge says. With CREWSnet, countries, communities, and families will be able to use the information generated by the models to understand local risks and take action to make their livelihoods, agriculture, health care, education, housing, and infrastructure more resilient.

So instead of simply rebuilding the destroyed houses on the coast of Bangladesh, for example, CREWSnet will look at the predictions for climate change in that area over the next few decades and then provide data that decision makers, including city officials or regional planners, can use to build structures that will last.

“We’re saying in the next 30 years, the storms are going to be 50% more destructive,” Eltahir says. On the basis of such a projection, CREWSnet would advise people to build homes using stronger materials or in less vulnerable locations.

CREWSnet can also be used to help farmers understand the risks of flooding and salinity intrusion so they can consider growing crops better suited to the new conditions. And communities in high-risk areas can use its highly localized forecasting to devise their own strategies for relocation.