The outgoing White House AI director explains the policy challenges ahead

For the development and use of trustworthy AI, the challenge is how we actually implement many of the fundamental principles.

For education and workforce—AI, in some sense, is becoming the new math. But not everyone needs advanced calculus, for instance; many just need to know algebra. And so it’s the same in the AI space. Many need to know the basic concepts and capabilities of AI at just a conceptual level, and others need to be able to be experts and program and develop new machine-learning algorithms. Coming up with education and training opportunities for different people through all walks of life and in all types of jobs is a challenge.

Which aspects of the NAIIO’s remit have been easier to make progress on? Which have been harder?

Part of this may reflect my own background, but I think R&D has been easier because it’s more structured … At the end of the day, funding is often what it boils down to in R&D, and I think we have done a very good job of prioritizing and funding AI R&D.

In terms of a pillar that’s more challenging, I’ll come back to education and the workforce, because there’s so many different kinds of needs. And because K-12 education is managed by the states—it’s not a single approach for the entirety of the country—there’s a long-standing challenge there of how do we build up that capacity? How do we create curricula that people across the country can use?

The lack of sufficient talent in the AI sphere, or just sufficient understanding of what AI is by all of our people, is a long-standing challenge. We’ve recognized that for many years as it relates to STEM areas in general. But we do have a bit of a cultural challenge in terms of people thinking that the field is hard, or it’s geeky, or something like that. And so not as many people will enter the field.

We don’t currently have enough people to teach these fields. Many experts are leaving academia and going to industry. And it’s great that we have a thriving industry in this country in this space, but when we don’t have enough educators that can train the next generation, then that exacerbates the problem. So this is a very tough pillar in my mind, but it’s one that we really have to prioritize and continue to make progress in.

The EU is working on legislation to regulate AI. Should the US adopt any of the same measures?