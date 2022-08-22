The Download: the impact of video games, and healthy brains

The must-reads

I’ve combed the internet to find you today’s most fun/important/scary/fascinating stories about technology.



1 Google flagged a father’s medical photos of his son as abuse

When Big Tech’s abuse-detection tools get it wrong, the consequences can be extremely serious. (NYT $)



2 Software can do better than ‘male,’ ‘female,’ and ‘other’

In many cases, a few simple lines of code is all it takes. (MIT Technology Review)



3 Carbon removal needs an ethics code

The industry has birthed plenty of wild claims. Codes of conduct could help to reign in the chance they’ll go rogue. (Protocol)

+ Seville is using ancient Persian technology to combat climate change. (Bloomberg $)

+ Companies hoping to grow carbon-sucking kelp may be rushing ahead of the science. (MIT Technology Review)



4 Black market abortion pill websites are thriving

It’s not always clear where the pills come from, or how to use them. (WSJ $)

+ Crossing state lines is taking its toll on those seeking abortions. (Slate)

+ Where to get abortion pills and how to use them. (MIT Technology Review)

5 NSO Group has a new CEO

As part of a larger internal shakeup. (FT $)

+ The hacking industry faces the end of an era. (MIT Technology Review)



6 Big Tech is bracing itself for a new wave of ‘big lie’ misinformation

Critics say their outdated detection and removal methods won’t help protect the midterm elections. (WP $)



7 There’s no evidence that student behavior apps work

But schools across the US are adopting them anyway. (Undark)

+ Software that monitors students during tests perpetuates inequality and violates their privacy. (MIT Technology Review)



8 Prostheses are failing amputees

Well-intentioned engineers are failing to grasp what people with limb loss actually need from their prosthetics. (IEEE Spectrum)



9 Inside Reddit’s vile nudes marketplace

As well as selling the images and videos, the community works together to dox the women appearing in them. (BBC)

+ A horrifying new AI app swaps women into porn videos with a click. (MIT Technology Review)

10 Thai activists are trolling their monarchy

Using Despicable Me and Harry Potter tropes. (Foreign Policy $)



Quote of the day

“It’s just another thing to keep reminding you to get on your phone.”

—Deborah Mackenzie, 23, explains why she won’t be joining the swathes of young people using BeReal, an app that encourages authenticity, to The Guardian.

The big story