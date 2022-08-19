Ring’s new TV show is a brilliant but ominous viral marketing ploy

Meanwhile, earlier this year, some Ring users started a TikTok challenge, leaving notes for Amazon delivery drivers, requesting that they do trending dances in front of the camera. The footage, which rarely identifies the person performing a dance, was then uploaded to social media, growing the accounts of Ring owners and creating an even bigger demand for more dancing delivery drivers.

While these moments may appear fun and benign, experts like media psychologist Pamela Rutledge call their use a “sleight of hand,” designed to strip videos of the contexts in which they exist: the normalization of surveillance cameras and easy law enforcement access to Ring videos. This, she says, “subverts civil liberties ... by reframing the activity as normal and fun.”

One of the main liberties threatened by Ring, and the rise of surveillance technologies generally, is privacy and consent. It’s the Ring camera owner who agrees to Ring’s privacy policies and chooses how and whether to share the video by uploading it onto the accompanying Neighbors app or other social networks, making it available to the police, or sending it to the news media. But it’s not just camera owners that the devices capture. Many cameras point at public spaces, meaning any passerby could potentially be recorded, and recent reporting has shown how Ring devices can pick up audio from up to 20 feet away.

According to Daniels, the Ring representative, this type of footage captured without consent will not make it onto the show. “Like with everything we do, privacy is foundational to the show, and we secure permissions for each video from the owner and anyone identifiable in the video or from companies that hold the rights to the clips,” she told MIT Technology Review.

While this is certainly a step toward privacy on the show, and in this particular slice of content, it does little for the rest of us who inadvertently walk by Ring cameras in our daily lives.

The costs of market domination

In 2021, Ring sold 1.7 million devices, roughly the same number as its next four competitors combined, according to business intelligence firm Strategy Analytics. In other words, it has successfully dominated the market that it created—even while the results regarding safety have been questionable. Previous MIT Technology Review reporting shows that evidence on whether Ring cameras actually reduce crime in a neighborhood is flimsy.