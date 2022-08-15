Sponsored
Responsible synthetic content for the metaverse age
Thank you for joining us on "The cloud hub: From cloud chaos to clarity."
Enterprises must use a model based on design principles to create responsible, privacy-first synthetic content for the metaverse to balance between protecting end users' personal data and generating high-quality experiences.
Click here to continue.
Keep Reading
Most Popular
Toronto wants to kill the smart city forever
The city wants to get right what Sidewalk Labs got so wrong.
Chinese gamers are using a Steam wallpaper app to get porn past the censors
Wallpaper Engine has become a haven for ingenious Chinese users who use it to smuggle adult content as desktop wallpaper. But how long can it last?
Yann LeCun has a bold new vision for the future of AI
One of the godfathers of deep learning pulls together old ideas to sketch out a fresh path for AI, but raises as many questions as he answers.
The US military wants to understand the most important software on Earth
Open-source code runs on every computer on the planet—and keeps America’s critical infrastructure going. DARPA is worried about how well it can be trusted
Stay connected
Get the latest updates from
MIT Technology Review
Discover special offers, top stories, upcoming events, and more.