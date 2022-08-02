The Download: US-built EV batteries, and California’s monkeypox emergency

The news: The US Senate Democrats released a bill last week that could significantly cut the country’s carbon emissions. One of the bill’s key components is an extension of electric vehicle tax credits, which are designed to help push adoption of EVs by giving buyers $7,500 credit towards purchasing a qualifying new electric vehicle, or $4,000 for used cars.



The hitch? For a new vehicle to qualify for the tax credit, its battery and the key minerals used in it need to come mostly from the US or from countries it has free-trade agreements with.



Why it matters: Currently most lithium-ion cells for EV batteries are built in China. The US manufactures only about 7% of global supply. The legislation is an attempt to incentivize companies to build more capacity for mining and battery manufacturing in the US. While the restrictions could help to build a secure supply chain for batteries in the US in the long term, some experts are uncertain how quickly US companies will be able to respond.

The bigger picture: The ambitious EV tax credits could play a role in building domestic battery manufacturing and encouraging new supply chains in the US—and are an obvious attempt to slow China’s battery dominance. But whether those changes will come fast enough to keep up with booming EV sales remains very much an open question. Read the full story.

—Casey Crownhart

The must-reads

1 California declared a state of emergency over its monkeypox outbreak

It has more than 800 confirmed cases, and is the second state in three days to announce emergency measures. (CNN)

+ The US allowed millions of vaccines that could protect against monkeypox to expire. (NYT $)

+ India has recorded its first death from monkeypox. (BBC)



2 Amazon’s carbon emissions grew by 18% last year

Despite its attempts to paint itself as a green champion. (The Verge)

+ Just two years ago, it created a $2 billion climate fund. (MIT Technology Review)



3 What Facebook friendships can teach us about reducing poverty

Poor children with richer friends are much more likely to earn more as adults. (NYT $)



4 Black Mirror hasn’t helped the case for brain-computer interfaces

While the technology could help millions, many people are still understandably wary. (Wired $)

+ Why facial expressions are the new Xbox controllers. (WP $)

+ Brain implants could be the next computer mouse. (MIT Technology Review)



5 How Roblox responds to grooming

Leaked documents detail the popular gaming platform’s response to major moderation challenges. (Motherboard)



6 Schools are failing to protect children’s sensitive data

Hacks and breaches could seriously affect their future prospects and employment. (NYT $)



7 A hateful Arabic anti-LGBTQ+ group is thriving on Twitter

After being kicked off Facebook in early July. (Rest of World)

+ Anti-vaxx Twitter accounts are peddling food crisis misinfo. (The Guardian)

+ The company is probing Elon Musk's associates about his deal to acquire it. (WP $)



8 Electric cars are too quiet 🚙

But settling on a sound that won’t drive us all to distraction is surprisingly hard. (New Yorker $)

+ Their adoption means gas stations are poised to pivot to…something else. (Protocol)



9 How daters ended up in a long term relationship with Tinder 📱

After a decade on the app, some users feel a committed partnership is further away than ever. (The Cut)



10 We still want to look good on BeReal

The app wants us to be authentic, but doesn’t negate that urge. (The Atlantic $)

+ Retraining your social media algorithm is a grueling undertaking. (The Information $)

Quote of the day

“You’re already chasing your tail if you’re going to wait for a case to show up.”

—Dr Yvonne Maldonado, a professor at the Stanford School of Medicine, tells Undark that because US public health agencies don’t generally test sewage for polio, the virus had likely spread before a man in Rockland County sought medical attention for it in June.