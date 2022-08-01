The Download: fighting fires and the chip industry’s bill boost

The news: Five large wildfires ignited across the US yesterday, with further outbreaks expected over the next few days, experts have warned. The new fires in California, Montana, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Texas have brought the total number of wildfires currently burning in the country to 54, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

The McKinney Fire in California has rapidly grown to the largest the state has seen so far this year, prompting authorities to urge residents in the north of the state to evacuate. Now the center is worried that a heat wave currently gripping the northern half of Western states, coupled with lightning strikes during thunderstorms, could ignite even more fires.

What we know: The US West knew this was coming—years of dry, hot conditions aggravated by climate change have pushed the region into severe drought, and wildfires across California have become a depressing inevitability each summer. Last year, the West Coast’s wildfires wiped out more than half of the region’s pandemic-driven emissions reductions in July alone, demonstrating the threat such deadly fires pose to future climate change progress, as well as the toll it takes on the communities living in devastated areas.

What can be done?: Researchers say the best way to prevent wildfires is through a combination of cutting greenhouse gas emissions as quickly as possible, halting deforestation, and improving forest management systems. This includes deliberate, controlled burns of the widespread, dry vegetation that becomes tinder for wildfires once temperatures start to climb.

New bills could help—last week the House of Representatives passed legislation designed to help the West cope with both wildfires and drought through measures like increasing firefighter pay, protecting watersheds, and boosting prescribed burning projects. The bill has been passed to the Senate, where Sen. Dianne Feinstein has pushed for similar measures. In the meantime, the record-breaking heat wave is expected to work its way east throughout the week, endangering more communities and homes.

—Rhiannon Williams

