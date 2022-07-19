The Download: how a racing AI won, and taking on biotech’s big challenges

I’ve combed the internet to find you today’s most fun/important/scary/fascinating stories about technology.

1 Heat records were shattered across Europe yesterday

And they’re likely to be broken again today. (WP $)

+ British homes are particularly ill-equipped for heat, with air conditioning in less than 5% of them. (NYT $)

+ This summer is just a preview of what’s to come. (NBC)



2 New covid vaccines will be ready this fall. Will anyone take them?

The stakes just do not feel as high as they did in December 2020. (The Atlantic $)

+ Even though cases are rising rapidly again. (NYT $)

+ The virus is evolving at a pace that’s very hard for vaccines to match. (Wired $)

+ We need treatments for mild covid, too. (Nature)



3 Amazon is suing more than 10,000 Facebook admins over fake reviews

This problem has plagued the company since forever. Clearly someone senior has had enough. (TechCrunch)



4 There’s a growing underground marketplace for abortion pills 💊

It’s unregulated, possibly illegal, and the only choice left for people in parts of the US. (Wired $)

+ Where to get abortion pills and how to use them. (MIT Technology Review)



5 Microloans are pushing young people in China into debt

Small online lenders have made it incredibly easy to borrow money—too easy. (South China Morning Post)

+ Almost half a trillion dollars has been wiped from the valuations of fintech companies. (FT $)

+ The ‘buy now, pay later’ industry is going through a reckoning in the US. (Axios)



6 People are hacking gas pumps ⛽

It’s not a new problem, but it’s become far more prevalent since gas got so expensive. (NBC)



7 Instagram is terrible now

Out with the friends and photo-sharing, in with the algorithmically promoted videos and ads. (WP $)



8 The ultimate DIY project? Building your own coffin ⚰️

Sounds like a major undertaking to me. (WSJ $)



9 A futuristic implant could radically improve people’s hearing

By zapping their cochlear nerve with beams of light. (IEEE Spectrum)

+ Hearing aids that read your brain will know who you want to hear. (MIT Technology Review)



10 This app lets your followers (anonymously) tell you what they really think of you

Uhh, no thanks! (NYT $)

Quote of the day

“Users may be surprised to learn that, in a bankruptcy scenario, the crypto and funds held in their accounts may not be considered their own property.”

—Daniel Saval, a lawyer with Kobre & Kim, tells CNBC that people looking to get their money out of collapsed crypto platforms shouldn’t get their hopes up.

The big story

How digital beauty filters perpetuate colorism

August 2021

Colorism has a long history, driven by European ideals of beauty that associate lighter skin with purity and wealth, darker tones with sin and poverty.