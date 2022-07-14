Sponsored
Greenfield transformation with BECU’s Fumbi Chima
Thank you for joining us on "The cloud hub: From cloud chaos to clarity."
Fumbi Chima, chief information officer at BECU discusses BECU’s early stages of a greenfield migration to cloud computing. The discussion covers digital transformation, fintechs, and employee experience.
Click here to continue.
Keep Reading
Most Popular
Toronto wants to kill the smart city forever
The city wants to get right what Sidewalk Labs got so wrong.
Yann LeCun has a bold new vision for the future of AI
One of the godfathers of deep learning pulls together old ideas to sketch out a fresh path for AI, but raises as many questions as he answers.
Saudi Arabia plans to spend $1 billion a year discovering treatments to slow aging
The oil kingdom fears that its population is aging at an accelerated rate and hopes to test drugs to reverse the problem. First up might be the diabetes drug metformin.
The dark secret behind those cute AI-generated animal images
Google Brain has revealed its own image-making AI, called Imagen. But don't expect to see anything that isn't wholesome.
Stay connected
Get the latest updates from
MIT Technology Review
Discover special offers, top stories, upcoming events, and more.