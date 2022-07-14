Heat is bad for plant health. Here’s how gene editing could help.

Some plants, though, including major crops like corn and wheat, may face additional challenges from future warming, because heat impairs a major tool that they use to defend themselves against infections. When things warm up even slightly past normal levels, plants can become more vulnerable to pests.

Biologists have started to figure out how this happens, and new research reveals routes to repair plants’ defenses without slowing growth. If it can be translated to real farms, altering crops in this way could help ensure that the food supply keeps up with population growth in a warming world.

Plants’ immune systems aren’t quite as complicated as humans’, but they do make chemicals in response to bacterial or fungal infections or insect attacks.

For many plants, an important immune pathway involves salicylic acid. The chemical has antibacterial properties, and it also acts as a signal to get other immune pathways going.

The problem is that in unusually hot conditions, this pathway basically shuts down. For crops that grow in normally cooler places like central Europe, for instance, a few days above 28 °C (84 °F) may be enough to hobble a plant’s defenses.

Researchers have known about this limitation for decades, but they’ve only recently started to understand exactly what’s going wrong and how they might step in to help.

In a new paper, researchers identified one gene that seems to be the temperature-sensitive culprit and found a way to repair the plants’ immune system at higher temperatures.

Sheng Yang He, a plant biologist at Duke University and the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, and his team identified a gene called CBP60g that codes a protein controlling how other genes involved in the salicylic acid pathway are expressed.