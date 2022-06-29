Skip to Content
    Climate change

    What one tree can’t do

    Trees are one of the most effective and readily available carbon capture tools we have but there isn’t enough land for all the trees we’d need.

    June 29, 2022
    JA 22 comic main image with tree
    Susie Cagle
    illustration with axe chopping tree
    SUSIE CAGLE
    planting a tree

    Deep Dive

    Climate change

    This CRISPR pioneer wants to capture more carbon with crops

    New research at Jennifer Doudna's institute aims to create faster-growing, carbon-hungry plants using the gene-editing tool.

    solar panels concept
    These materials were meant to revolutionize the solar industry. Why hasn’t it happened?

    Perovskites are promising, but real-world conditions have held them back.

    giant kelp underwater
    Running Tide is facing scientist departures and growing concerns over seaweed sinking for carbon removal

    The venture-backed startup believes kelp could be a powerful tool to combat climate change. But some scientists fear the ecological risks on large scales.

    biomass with Charm mobile unit in background
    Inside Charm Industrial’s big bet on corn stalks for carbon removal

    The startup used plant matter and bio-oil to sequester thousands of tons of carbon. The question now is how reliable, scalable, and economical this approach will prove.

