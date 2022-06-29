How an MIT Marxist weathered the Red Scare

He married Saly Ruth Ramler, the first woman to receive a doctorate in mathematics from the German University in Prague, in 1923. They then spent two years traveling Europe on his Rockefeller Foundation fellowship, studying with some of the world’s most famous mathematicians. Offered jobs at both MIT and what was then called Second Moscow State University, he accepted a position as a “special lecturer” at the Institute in 1926 at the urging of MIT professor Norbert Wiener. He was promoted to assistant professor two years later, and he was an associate professor by 1931.

After a year’s leave in 1934 to lecture in Mexico, Holland, and the USSR, Struik continued his work on tensor calculus, lecturing to the graduate students and staff of the MIT electrical engineering department in 1937; he was also invited to give a course on differential geometry at Harvard. Struik was named a full professor in 1940.

He continued his historical research as well. In 1948 he published A Concise History of Mathematics, an authoritative two-volume set that includes many of the early contributions from Egypt, China, India, and the Arab world. It was translated into more than 17 languages, and the fourth revised edition is still in print today. (He would later be hailed as “the instructor responsible for half the world’s basic knowledge of the history of mathematics.”) The same year, he also published Yankee Science in the Making, a survey of New England’s science and technology from the colonial era through 1861, which remains an important work in the field.

Struik told journalists that he was a “Marxist in the broadest sense,” but he denied being a member of the Communist Party.

Things were going well for Professor Struik, but his world was about to change.

In July 1948 the US Department of Justice filed charges against 12 senior leaders of the Communist Party of the United States of America for violating the Alien Registration Act. Better known as the Smith Act, the 1940 law made it a crime to advocate the violent overthrow of the US government.

The trial started in January 1949 and ran for months. The first major witness was Louis Budenz, a CPUSA leader turned informant. Next came a surprise witness: Herbert A. Philbrick, a 33-year-old advertising executive for a Boston-area movie theater chain who had secretly been a dues-paying member of the Massachusetts Communist Party for nine years—and, even more secretly, a spy for the FBI.

Philbrick had been organizing the Cambridge Youth Council in 1940 when he started receiving Communist literature. He contacted the FBI and was encouraged to infiltrate Communist groups. He was even given money to rent audio equipment to dictate his reports.

On the witness stand, Philbrick claimed the party was teaching “violent revolution to be carried out by bands of armed workers against the existing state government.” These efforts would be aided by party members who would infiltrate key industries, a practice known as “colonizing,” he said.