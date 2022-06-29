RAs and TAs vote to unionize

The NLRB had not determined whether MIT’s approximately 900 grad fellows may unionize, so they were not eligible to vote and aren’t currently part of the union, which now represents 54% of grad students.

MIT GSU’s goals include affordable housing, free dental insurance, fair work expectations, a safe and equitable work environment with dependable accountability, and equal academic and professional opportunities for international students.

“We have been heartened by our community’s clear commitment to the well-being and success of our students,” wrote Chancellor Melissa Nobles and Vice Chancellor Ian A. Waitz in a letter to grad students. “We agree that there are areas where MIT can improve, and we share many of the same goals as the MIT Graduate Student Union. With the election outcome now clear, we will continue to work alongside you to improve MIT for all of our students.”