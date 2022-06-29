Recent books from the MIT community

The Constitution of the United States

By Christine Taylor-Butler ’83

SCHOLASTIC BOOKS, 2022, $14.99

Startup Boards: A Field Guide to Building and Leading an Effective Board of Directors (Second Edition)

By Brad Feld ’87, SM ’88, Matt Blumberg, and Mahendra Ramsinghani

WILEY, 2022, $29.95

The Simulated Multiverse: An MIT Computer Scientist Explores Parallel Universes, the Simulation Hypothesis, Quantum Computing, and the Mandela Effect

By Rizwan Virk ’92

Bayview Publishing, 2021, $9.99

Again, Essie?

By Jenny Bartels Lacika ’06 and Teresa Martinez

CHARLESBRIDGE, 2022, $15.99

