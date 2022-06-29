Skip to Content
MIT Technology Review
  • Featured
  • Topics
  • Newsletters
  • Events
  • Podcasts
    • Sign in
    MIT News: 77 Mass Ave

    Recent books from the MIT community

    June 29, 2022

    Business Opportunities
    By Francis D. Tuggle ’64, Lenny Berl, Chad Berl, and Seth Berl
    CAMBRIDGE SCHOLARS, 2022, £64.99

    The Cambridge Handbook of the Learning Sciences
    By Keith Sawyer ’82
    CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY PRESS, 2022, $69.99

    The Constitution of the United States
    By Christine Taylor-Butler ’83
    SCHOLASTIC BOOKS, 2022, $14.99

    Startup Boards: A Field Guide to Building and Leading an Effective Board of Directors (Second Edition)
    By Brad Feld ’87, SM ’88, Matt Blumberg, and Mahendra Ramsinghani
    WILEY, 2022, $29.95

    The Simulated Multiverse: An MIT Computer Scientist Explores Parallel Universes, the Simulation Hypothesis, Quantum Computing, and the Mandela Effect
    By Rizwan Virk ’92
    Bayview Publishing, 2021, $9.99

    Again, Essie?
    By Jenny Bartels Lacika ’06 and Teresa Martinez
    CHARLESBRIDGE, 2022, $15.99

    Send book news to MIT News at MITNews@technologyreview.com or 196 Broadway, 3rd Floor. Cambridge, MA 02139

    Keep Reading

    Most Popular

    open sourcing language models concept
    open sourcing language models concept

    Meta has built a massive new language AI—and it’s giving it away for free

    Facebook’s parent company is inviting researchers to pore over and pick apart the flaws in its version of GPT-3

    transplant surgery
    transplant surgery

    The gene-edited pig heart given to a dying patient was infected with a pig virus

    The first transplant of a genetically-modified pig heart into a human may have ended prematurely because of a well-known—and avoidable—risk.

    Muhammad bin Salman funds anti-aging research
    Muhammad bin Salman funds anti-aging research

    Saudi Arabia plans to spend $1 billion a year discovering treatments to slow aging

    The oil kingdom fears that its population is aging at an accelerated rate and hopes to test drugs to reverse the problem. First up might be the diabetes drug metformin.

    Yann LeCun
    Yann LeCun

    Yann LeCun has a bold new vision for the future of AI

    One of the godfathers of deep learning pulls together old ideas to sketch out a fresh path for AI, but raises as many questions as he answers.

    Stay connected

    Illustration by Rose WongIllustration by Rose Wong

    Get the latest updates from
    MIT Technology Review

    Discover special offers, top stories, upcoming events, and more.

    Thank you for submitting your email!

    Explore more newsletters

    It looks like something went wrong.

    We’re having trouble saving your preferences. Try refreshing this page and updating them one more time. If you continue to get this message, reach out to us at customer-service@technologyreview.com with a list of newsletters you’d like to receive.