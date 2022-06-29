Recent books from the MIT community
Business Opportunities
By Francis D. Tuggle ’64, Lenny Berl, Chad Berl, and Seth Berl
CAMBRIDGE SCHOLARS, 2022, £64.99
The Cambridge Handbook of the Learning Sciences
By Keith Sawyer ’82
CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY PRESS, 2022, $69.99
The Constitution of the United States
By Christine Taylor-Butler ’83
SCHOLASTIC BOOKS, 2022, $14.99
Startup Boards: A Field Guide to Building and Leading an Effective Board of Directors (Second Edition)
By Brad Feld ’87, SM ’88, Matt Blumberg, and Mahendra Ramsinghani
WILEY, 2022, $29.95
The Simulated Multiverse: An MIT Computer Scientist Explores Parallel Universes, the Simulation Hypothesis, Quantum Computing, and the Mandela Effect
By Rizwan Virk ’92
Bayview Publishing, 2021, $9.99
Again, Essie?
By Jenny Bartels Lacika ’06 and Teresa Martinez
CHARLESBRIDGE, 2022, $15.99
Send book news to MIT News at MITNews@technologyreview.com or 196 Broadway, 3rd Floor. Cambridge, MA 02139
