Skip to Content
MIT Technology Review
  • Featured
  • Topics
  • Newsletters
  • Events
  • Podcasts
    • Sign in
    MIT News: 77 Mass Ave

    Indigenous matters

    The Institute will back more research in Native American studies and support community efforts on campus, among other measures.

    June 29, 2022
    Alvin Donel Harvey in front of Walker
    Alvin Donel Harvey in front of Walker
    Alvin Donel Harvey, SM ’20, president of the MIT Native American Student Association, in front of Walker Memorial.AP Photo/Steven Senne

    MIT will be taking several new measures to support its Indigenous community and advance scholarship on the history of Native Americans and the Institute, President L. Rafael Reif announced in April.

    In the spring of 2021, the Institute launched  21H.283 (The Indigenous History of MIT), a class that explores the ways MIT’s history intersects with the history of oppression Native Americans have faced. MIT’s third president, Francis Amasa Walker, served as US commissioner of Indian affairs in the 1870s and was a staunch advocate of the unjust reservation system. And through the Morrill Act, Massachusetts used proceeds from the sale of Native land to fund the Institute’s creation.

    “These Indigenous people were killed for their land,” Alvin Harvey, SM ’20, an Aero/Astro PhD student and a member of the Navajo Nation, said in a presentation to a faculty meeting this spring. “As a land-grant college, MIT has an obligation to support Indigenous people and students.”

    MIT is creating a tenure-track position in Native American studies, starting in 2023, and adding two new positions in the MLK Visiting Professors and Scholars Program, at least one of which will be allocated to an expert in Native American studies. For the next two years, the Institute will also support two graduate fellowships in the MIT Indigenous Language Initiative, a master’s program launched in 2003. MIT will also fund a study about Walker and his role. “MIT has a responsibility to unearth and shine a light on that history so that we may learn from it,” Reif wrote. 

    As David S. Lowry ’03, Distin­guished Fellow in Native American Studies, who taught 21H.283 this year, told the faculty, facing hard truths “really creates the future of MIT, where we all, across communities, across disciplines, can begin to care for one another.”

    Keep Reading

    Most Popular

    open sourcing language models concept
    open sourcing language models concept

    Meta has built a massive new language AI—and it’s giving it away for free

    Facebook’s parent company is inviting researchers to pore over and pick apart the flaws in its version of GPT-3

    transplant surgery
    transplant surgery

    The gene-edited pig heart given to a dying patient was infected with a pig virus

    The first transplant of a genetically-modified pig heart into a human may have ended prematurely because of a well-known—and avoidable—risk.

    Muhammad bin Salman funds anti-aging research
    Muhammad bin Salman funds anti-aging research

    Saudi Arabia plans to spend $1 billion a year discovering treatments to slow aging

    The oil kingdom fears that its population is aging at an accelerated rate and hopes to test drugs to reverse the problem. First up might be the diabetes drug metformin.

    Yann LeCun
    Yann LeCun

    Yann LeCun has a bold new vision for the future of AI

    One of the godfathers of deep learning pulls together old ideas to sketch out a fresh path for AI, but raises as many questions as he answers.

    Stay connected

    Illustration by Rose WongIllustration by Rose Wong

    Get the latest updates from
    MIT Technology Review

    Discover special offers, top stories, upcoming events, and more.

    Thank you for submitting your email!

    Explore more newsletters

    It looks like something went wrong.

    We’re having trouble saving your preferences. Try refreshing this page and updating them one more time. If you continue to get this message, reach out to us at customer-service@technologyreview.com with a list of newsletters you’d like to receive.