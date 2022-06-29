MIT’s values

In other words, responsibility for living up to and fostering these values belongs to all of us.

A final note: The values statement includes a clear declaration around openness, free expression, and respect. In addition, the Working Group on Free Expression is responsible for a more expansive report and recommendations on these themes.

-L. Rafael Reif

Values Statement



Excellence and Curiosity

We strive for the highest standards of integrity and intellectual and creative excellence. We seek new knowledge and practical impact, in service to the nation and the world.

We prize originality, ingenuity, honesty, and boldness. We love discovery and exploration, invention, and making. We delight in the full spectrum of human wisdom.

Drawing strength from MIT’s distinctive roots, we believe in learning by doing, and we blur the boundaries between disciplines as we seek to solve hard problems. Embracing the unconventional, we welcome quirkiness, nerdiness, creative irreverence, and play.

We accept the risk of failing as a rung on the ladder of growth. With fearless curiosity, we question our assumptions, look outward, and learn from others