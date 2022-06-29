Skip to Content
MIT Technology Review
  • Featured
  • Topics
  • Newsletters
  • Events
  • Podcasts
    • Sign in
    From the president

    MIT’s values

    A new statement defines the kind of community we aim
    to create together.

    June 29, 2022
    MIT President L.Rafael Reif
    MIT President L.Rafael Reif
    Simon Simard

    After more than a year of outreach, debate, community feedback, and revision, this spring the MIT Values Statement Committee presented the Institute with its first official values statement. Reflecting MIT’s distinctive character and designed to speak to all of us, in every role, the statement is a living document, subject to fine-tuning over time.

    As the committee’s report makes clear, “no one expects the values statement to serve as a checklist or intends it as a hammer.” Rather, it expresses a promise we make to ourselves and to each other about the kind of community we aim to create together, in our shared pursuit of MIT’s mission

    In other words, responsibility for living up to and fostering these values belongs to all of us.

    A final note: The values statement includes a clear declaration around openness, free expression, and respect. In addition, the Working Group on Free Expression is responsible for a more expansive report and recommendations on these themes.

    -L. Rafael Reif

    Values Statement


    Excellence and Curiosity

    We strive for the highest standards of integrity and intellectual and creative excellence. We seek new knowledge and practical impact, in service to the nation and the world.

    We prize originality, ingenuity, honesty, and boldness. We love discovery and exploration, invention, and making. We delight in the full spectrum of human wisdom.

    Drawing strength from MIT’s distinctive roots, we believe in learning by doing, and we blur the boundaries between disciplines as we seek to solve hard problems. Embracing the unconventional, we welcome quirkiness, nerdiness, creative irreverence, and play.

    We accept the risk of failing as a rung on the ladder of growth. With fearless curiosity, we question our assumptions, look outward, and learn from others

    Openness and Respect

    We champion the open sharing of information and ideas.

    Because learning is nourished by a diversity of views, we cherish free expression, debate, and dialogue in pursuit of truth—and we commit to using these tools with respect for each other and our community.

    We strive to be transparent and worthy of each other’s trust—and we challenge ourselves to face difficult facts, speak plainly about failings in our systems, and work to overcome them. We take special care not to overlook bad behavior or disrespect on the grounds of great accomplishment, talent, or power. 

    Belonging and Community

    We strive to make our community a humane and welcoming place where people from a diverse range of backgrounds can grow and thrive—and where we all feel that we belong.

    We know that attending to our own and each other’s well-being in mind, body, and spirit is essential. We believe that decency, kindness, respect, and compassion for each other as human beings are signs of strength.

    Valuing potential over pedigree, we know that talent and good ideas can come from anywhere—and we value one another’s contributions in every role.

    Together we possess uncommon strengths, and we shoulder the responsibility to use them with wisdom and care for humanity and the natural world.

    Keep Reading

    Most Popular

    open sourcing language models concept
    open sourcing language models concept

    Meta has built a massive new language AI—and it’s giving it away for free

    Facebook’s parent company is inviting researchers to pore over and pick apart the flaws in its version of GPT-3

    transplant surgery
    transplant surgery

    The gene-edited pig heart given to a dying patient was infected with a pig virus

    The first transplant of a genetically-modified pig heart into a human may have ended prematurely because of a well-known—and avoidable—risk.

    Muhammad bin Salman funds anti-aging research
    Muhammad bin Salman funds anti-aging research

    Saudi Arabia plans to spend $1 billion a year discovering treatments to slow aging

    The oil kingdom fears that its population is aging at an accelerated rate and hopes to test drugs to reverse the problem. First up might be the diabetes drug metformin.

    Yann LeCun
    Yann LeCun

    Yann LeCun has a bold new vision for the future of AI

    One of the godfathers of deep learning pulls together old ideas to sketch out a fresh path for AI, but raises as many questions as he answers.

    Stay connected

    Illustration by Rose WongIllustration by Rose Wong

    Get the latest updates from
    MIT Technology Review

    Discover special offers, top stories, upcoming events, and more.

    Thank you for submitting your email!

    Explore more newsletters

    It looks like something went wrong.

    We’re having trouble saving your preferences. Try refreshing this page and updating them one more time. If you continue to get this message, reach out to us at customer-service@technologyreview.com with a list of newsletters you’d like to receive.