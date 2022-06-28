The Download: Big Tech’s post-Roe silence, and the US EV charging landscape

Why it’s important: Industrial steelmaking spits out about two tons of carbon dioxide emissions for every ton of steel produced—adding up to nearly 10% of such emissions worldwide. The global steel market is expected to grow about 30% by 2050, the date by which some of the largest steelmakers have pledged to reach net-zero emissions. Unless major changes come to the industry, and fast, that goal might be out of reach.

What’s next?: Fossil fuels are essential to today’s steel production. If Boston Metal can indeed scale its clean production process and access enough renewable electricity to run it, the company could help solve one of the world’s toughest challenges in controlling carbon emissions. Read the full story.

—Casey Crownhart

The must-reads

I’ve combed the internet to find you today’s most fun/important/scary/fascinating stories about technology.



1 Facebook is taking down posts offering to mail abortion pills

While the platform claims the posts violated its community standards, other posts about mailing painkillers were allowed to remain up. (Motherboard)

+ What overturning Roe v Wade means. (MIT Technology Review)

+ Ending abortion is particularly dangerous for black women. (The Guardian)

+ The App Store’s most popular period tracker voluntarily hands over user data. (Motherboard)

+ A Louisiana judge has temporarily blocked the state from banning abortion. (BBC) 2 CRISPR is 10 years old today

The gene-editing technology changed the face of modern science. (NYT $)

+ The scientist who co-created CRISPR isn’t ruling out engineered babies someday. (MIT Technology Review)

+ CRISPR is even being taught in some high school classrooms. (NYT $)



3 Big Tech’s antitrust battle is turning dirty

The industry doesn’t want the legislation to make it to the Senate. Opponents are fighting back. (WP $)

+ A Danish search engine has filed a new antitrust complaint against Google. (Reuters)



4 The importance of naming new species

A small British Columbia island community wants to protect its environment. Naming is part of it. (Hakai Magazine)



5 NASA’s tiny spacecraft is testing a new elongated moon orbit

CubeSat, which is the size of a microwave oven, is a guinea pig for future spacecraft. (The Verge)

+ Don’t forget about all the other moons in our solar system. (Gizmodo)

+ This is what NASA wants to do when it gets to the moon. (MIT Technology Review)



6 A biotech entrepreneur has been charged with arranging a murder

After dazzling medical investors with his "innovative" theories for treating HIV and covid. (WSJ $)



7 Bacteria-inspired microbots don’t need AI right now

Much simpler technology, like sensing temperature changes in a patient’s bloodstream, is enough to make them medically useful. (Knowable Magazine)



8 What marine life can teach us about being human 🐙

Sea creatures are pretty strange beings, too. (The Atlantic $)



9 Does logging movies take the fun out of watching them?

While some people find joy in documenting their cultural consumption, others claim it’s reductive. (The Guardian)



10 A Nepali teacher is fixing the internet’s patchy depiction of his country

By launching his own YouTube channel detailing his travels. (Rest of World)

Quote of the day

“Let’s face it, they got a bit rancid and people got sick.”

—Artist Adrian Boswell explains to the Wall Street Journal why he stopped nailing real heads of broccoli to walls in London’s east end in favor of making NFTs of the vegetable.