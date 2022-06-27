Metaverse: Open for business?

Where to start?

No company wants to be left behind in the rush to stake out a claim in the metaverse, whether for consumer-facing functions or internal enterprise uses, or both. Ignoring the trend and the underlying capabilities that are making it possible—especially 5G connectivity and improvements in chip technology—could be fatal, warns Smithson. “If a company thinks ‘this isn’t for us,’ they are not going to survive. Every company needs to find a place in the metaverse.”

How should companies start? One priority is to decide how their brand should be represented in the metaverse if consumers and customers inhabit virtual worlds at scale. “Brands have not thought about what they look like in a spatial environment,” says Smithson. “They have always thought of themselves in a 2D world on paper and a commercial, or a magazine article. This is a struggle right now with marketers, to think about their brands in an immersive way,” she adds.

And beyond the way it looks, enterprises also need to consider what consumers will get from engaging in their metaverse. According to Smithson, the metaverse needs to be rewarding for consumers, not merely a form of passive entertainment, which forces companies to think about questions like value exchange, incentives, and benefits. “If I’m a user or consumer, what are you going to give me if I go [to your metaverse]? This is how immersive experiences work: you exchange something for a reward if you want them to come back. What are those transactions?” says Smithson.

Such transactions could include the exchange of decentralized finance (DeFi) or non-fungible tokens (NFTs)­—unique digital assets such as images, pieces of music, a 3D object, or other creative work. The NFT market is already booming. In March 2021, the first NFT artwork was sold at a major auction house for a staggering $69 million. And in December 2021, a piece called “The Merge” became the most expensive NFT sold when nearly 30,000 collectors together paid $91.8 million.

Smithson says that many companies are still a long way off creating their own NFTs or tokens for their brand, but as the metaverse develops, companies will need to consider how they will handle digital assets in a metaverse world in accordance with regulations around compliance and money laundering, and how they will mitigate the risk of cybersecurity scams.

Cybercriminals are already reportedly carrying out phishing scams via links that look like legitimate metaverse platforms. And new cyber threats could emerge in extended reality. Such cyber-threats could look like a hacked avatar or deepfake of, for example, a CEO, which could be used to authorize the transfer of funds or disclose protected commercial information that could be exploited. Scams are already rife in the world of cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The metaverse could be a Wild West affecting staff as much as consumers. Sophisticated approaches to identity authentication and verification will be needed, especially as multiple “metaverses” emerge with governance and verification gaps or silos between them.

Data privacy and governance are also crucial considerations, for customers and employees alike. Julie Smithson cites a European medical technology company’s challenges as it builds out training and education in the metaverse. Many companies already have learning management systems (LMS), a key data repository, but there are many questions around what data can be collected from and about employees, such as during metaverse-based training scores and modules, like measuring how long someone hovers over a particular item or how long it takes them to answer a question. “These analytics are coming into play and clients are struggling with how to proceed,” says Smithson. MetaVRse is applying for full SOC (system and organization control) certification—a confidentiality standards system—to support it in data collection governance in the metaverse era.