Where to get abortion pills and how to use them

Abortion pills are safe and widely prescribed by doctors, and the best way to use them is under medical supervision, with checkups before and after. But with the chance that Roe may soon be overturned, leaving individual states to make their own rules, people want to know how to get the pills and use them on their own, a process known as a “self-managed” abortion.

MIT Technology Review spoke to medical professionals and reproductive-rights lawyers to find out how the abortion pills work, where to get them, and what the risks are of using them without a doctor’s care.

What is medication abortion?

It means intentionally ending a pregnancy using abortion pills.

Abortion pills were introduced in the US 22 years ago and have slowly, but steadily, replaced other abortion procedures. Over 50% of the abortions in the US are carried out using pills, according to the Guttmacher Institute. Typically, they are prescribed by a doctor or nurse, and the patient sees a health professional before and after taking them.

Are abortion pills better than surgical abortion?

Early in pregnancy, a surgical abortion is a procedure in which a doctor uses an aspirator—basically a plastic tube—to suck out the contents of the uterus. It’s over in one day.

Medication abortion takes longer—several days. But it’s more private and lets people avoid running a gauntlet of clinic protesters. Medication abortion is also less expensive. It usually costs about $200 to $300, versus $750 to $1,000 for a surgical abortion, depending on insurance and other factors.