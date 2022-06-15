Building tomorrow’s telecommunications network today

Raj: Just to maybe step back, in our past generations of change and mobile talk wireless, in the first few generations it was all about mobility and basic connectivity for voice. Then we went to messaging and early data. Then when we went from 3G to LTE or the full generation, it was about speed.

As we look at where we are in terms of where the customers are driving us at 5G, that is all about immersive experiences. This requires lower latencies, which is the actual time it takes for a video to start or a download to begin of your next application, or an interactive session that may be in high definition or in AR or VR mode. It also needs lower jitter, which means lower variability, in that experience. You also need a lot more security and reliability. The security because a personal device is basically an extension of our persona. Many of our lives are entwined in that device. So, privacy information, protection of that device, protection of the data in the device, become equally important over the network channel.

Those are the requirements that our customers are demanding and that can really be met in the 5G network architecture. Besides the connectivity capabilities, it is bringing the cloud-native application platforms closer to the edge of the network. It's an architecture that does require a use of a lot more automation and infusion of AI- and ML-driven approaches to provide that customer experience that is needed.

At the end of the day, we expect the consumers to be able to consume more of those immersive interactive applications rendered, say, in the cloud. This could be in a venue, it could be in their homes, it could be when they're using a 5G-powered wearable device. It could be in a connected car running in a smart city.

When you look at all of these different use cases, there's also a need for seamless transitions from 5G to WiFi, and so on. That is part of the overall network design and thinking that goes into our perspective. Again, security is also paramount. We constantly hear from our customers how important that is, and that is a cornerstone of how we are approaching it. AI- and ML-based approaches allow us to provide these threat analytics and security for that experience.

Laurel: Yeah, that's a really good point. The network is now much bigger than it ever was. It reaches to the edge, which is every single device that uses a connection, pretty much. When you are on your cell phone at a football or soccer game, you expect to be able to look up scores or watch the latest play. You also tend to expect that real-time access to that information, to those video streams, to the data. That is one example, but we're also talking about industrial uses as well. My favorite is reaching out to oil platforms or planes or ships. The edge could be so many different nodes that we actually have to broaden our definition of what network means, correct?

Raj: Absolutely. We certainly see the adoption of 5G and the edge technologies beginning at the enterprise. I think the enterprise and industrial adoption then is driving it for the consumer. Different generations of technologies have either begun at the consumer or at the enterprise level. Because of the adoption of edge cloud capabilities, what we refer to as multi-access edge compute, 5G is effectively bringing cloud compute, storage, and analytics capabilities and applications closer to those industrial applications. This is an area that we've really focused on for multiple years.

AT&T has a 5G innovation studio where we bring in our enterprise customers and their problem statements and use cases. We bring in startups and other partners to put together solutions to address those blind spots or problem statements in connectivity and applications. Those frequently make use of industrial internet of things. It's where automation and industrial robots need hyper precision on location, and the network actually enables that.