The Download: China’s influencer crackdown, and covid’s origins

No one had foreseen just how fast three of China’s most powerful influencers would fall. On June 3, Austin Li, a 30-year-old live-streamer with over 60 million followers, abruptly cut off a live stream after a tank-shaped ice cream dessert appeared on the screen. While he later posted that it was due to “technical difficulties,” most people understand it as having triggered government censors, who interpreted it as a reference to the Tiananmen Square massacre.



Li isn’t known to have been arrested, and his account remains active, but he hasn’t streamed or posted on social media since. Fans suspect he may not be allowed to stream again.



Live-streaming e-commerce in China is a massive industry worth over $180 billion. Influencers like Li have risen to rival the popularity of A-list celebrities, and have been known to facilitate billions of dollars worth of online purchases in one night.

But in Li’s and at least two other cases, these online empires were toppled overnight in what appears to be a government crackdown extending back to late 2021—suggesting a reckoning is well underway. Read the full story.

—Zeyi Yang

The must-reads

