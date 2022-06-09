The Download: Chinese hackers target telecoms, and aviation emissions

The news: Hackers employed by the Chinese government have broken into numerous major telecommunications firms around the world in a cyber-espionage campaign that has lasted at least two years, according to a new advisory from American security agencies.

How it happened: The hackers allegedly breached their targets by exploiting old and well-known critical vulnerabilities in popular networking hardware. Once they had a foothold inside their targets, the hackers used the compromised devices to gain full access to the network traffic of numerous private companies and government agencies, US officials said. They did not name those affected by the campaign, nor explain the impact it had.

What it means: The campaign is a warning about the need for better basic cybersecurity for some of the most important networks in the world, and a dramatic illustration of the danger software flaws pose even years after they’re discovered and made public. Read the full story.

—Patrick Howell O'Neill



The aviation industry can hit emissions goals, but new fuels need to take flight first

Cutting carbon emissions from planes is going to be difficult—but not impossible, according to a new report by the International Council on Clean Transportation.

The report outlines possible paths for aviation to reduce emissions enough to do its part in keeping global warming at less than 2 °C above pre-industrial levels, the target set by the Paris agreement. It says that about 60% of emissions reductions are projected to come from low-carbon fuels, with the rest coming from efficiencies, and lower demand. Read the full story.

—Casey Crownhart

