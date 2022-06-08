Chinese hackers exploited years-old software flaws to break into telecom giants

The advisory did not include the names of those affected by the campaign, nor did it detail the impact it has had. But US officials did point out the specific networking devices, such as routers and switches, that hackers in China are thought to have targeted repeatedly, exploiting severe and well-known vulnerabilities that effectively gave the attackers free rein over their targets.

“These devices are often overlooked by cyber defenders,” the American advisory warned. They “struggle to maintain and keep pace with routine software patching of Internet-facing services and endpoint devices.”

The new advisory is the latest example of a radical shift among US intelligence agencies away from a culture of silence and secrecy. The organizations now routinely speak publicly to issue cybersecurity guidance. The new document is designed to help victims detect and eject hackers who have been infiltrating their networks for years.

And it’s something bigger, too: a warning about the need for better basic cybersecurity for some of the most important networks in the world.

High risk of attack

Telecommunication firms are extremely high-value targets for intelligence agencies. These companies build and run on most of the infrastructure of the internet as well as many private networks around the world. Successfully hacking them can mean opening doors to an even bigger world of prized spying opportunities.

The United States has its own documented history of such attacks. The National Security Agency, for example, once infiltrated the Chinese telecom and internet giant Huawei, reportedly both to spy on the company itself and to exploit the networking and telecommunications products Huawei sells worldwide. Ironically, that operation was prompted in part by continuing American fears that Beijing could use Huawei’s hardware to spy on American interests.

In the newly reported cyber campaign, the Chinese hackers allegedly exploited networking devices from major vendors like Cisco, Citrix, and Netgear. All of the vulnerabilities were publicly known, including a five-year-old critical flaw in Netgear routers that allows attackers to bypass authentication checks and execute any code they choose—an opening that allows for a full takeover of the device and an unfettered window into the victim’s network.