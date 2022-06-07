The Download: Saudi Arabia’s $1 billion plan to slow aging, and global energy turmoil

Anyone who has more money than they know what to do with eventually tries to cure aging. Google founder Larry Page has tried it. Jeff Bezos has tried it. Tech billionaires Larry Ellison and Peter Thiel have tried it. Now the oil-rich kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which has around as much money as all of them put together, is going to try it.



The Saudi royal family has started a not-for-profit organization called the Hevolution Foundation that plans to spend up to $1 billion a year of its oil wealth to investigate the biology of aging and find ways to extend the number of years people live in good health.



The vast sum, which dwarfs American aging research spending, could make the Gulf state the largest single sponsor of researchers attempting to understand the underlying causes of aging—and how it might be slowed down with drugs. But US research organizations considering whether to take Saudi Arabia’s money will be forced to contend with the specter of its human rights record. Read the full story.

—Antonio Regalado

The must-reads

I’ve combed the internet to find you today’s most fun/important/scary/fascinating stories about technology.



1 Global energy markets are changing dramatically

The dual concerns of climate change and the war in Ukraine are forcing governments to become far more active. (Foreign Policy $)

+ Biden is significantly stepping up measures to support solar panel manufacturing. (Reuters $)



2 Axon has paused plans to make a taser-equipped drone

After nine members of its ethics board resigned over its proposed plan to install the drones in schools to prevent future mass shootings. (WP $)



3 How the CIA was hacked

And why it missed the obvious red flags of its most probable candidate. (New Yorker $)



4 Why robots are edging out humans in South Korean factories

Scared of breaching a new worker safety law, companies are reducing their human workforces. (Rest of World)

+ A new generation of AI-powered robots is taking over warehouses. (MIT Technology Review)

5 Bitcoin’s founding principles aren’t standing the test of time

The myth of a decentralized network is largely just that—a myth. (NYT $)

+ White hat hackers are thwarting crypto criminals by stealing their targets first. (Motherboard)

+ Law enforcement crime units are getting better at seizing stolen crypto hauls, too. (NBC)



6 Dating apps are overrun with teenagers

Many users are too young—yet the platforms are failing to prevent them joining. (The Atlantic $)

+ Forget dating apps: Here’s how the net’s newest matchmakers help you find love. (MIT Technology Review)



7 Non-addictive apps and games are taking off

Which appears to be a new, healthier direction for Silicon Valley. (Bloomberg $)

8 Why life after chronic pain is so confusing

Once you’re no longer experiencing it, defining your identity is tough. (Slate $)

+ Cannabis component THC may be better than CBD at easing chronic pain. (Insider)

+ There’s work underway to ease pain without opioids. (MIT Technology Review)

9 Tech whistleblowers are mostly women

Which is symbolic of the tech industry’s wider issues with gender equality. (Fast Company)

+ She risked everything to expose Facebook. Now she’s telling her story. (MIT Technology Review)



10 Millennials are boring 😴

It’s not just because they can’t afford to do anything fun. (New Statesman $)

Quote of the day