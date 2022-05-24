The walls are closing in on Clearview AI

The ICO found that Clearview AI had been in breach of data protection laws, collected personal data without people’s consent, and asked for additional information, such as photos, when people asked if they were in the database. It found that this may have “acted as a disincentive” for people who objected to their data being scraped.

“The company not only enables identification of those people, but effectively monitors their behaviour and offers it as a commercial service. That is unacceptable,” said John Edwards, the UK’s information commissioner, in a statement.

Clearview AI boasts one of the world’s largest databases of people’s faces, with 20 billion images that it has scraped off the internet from publicly available sources, such as social media, without their consent. Clients such as police departments pay for access to the database to look for matches.

Data protection authorities around the Western world have found this to be a clear violation of privacy and are now beginning to work together to clamp down. Edwards stressed that “international cooperation is essential to protect people’s privacy rights in 2022” and is due to meet with European regulators in Brussels this week. The UK’s investigation into Clearview AI was carried out jointly with the Australian information commissioner.