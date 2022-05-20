The Download: The monkeypox outbreak latest, and the online trail left by mass shooters

The news: Monkeypox infections are spreading around the world, with 62 confirmed cases so far, and 55 suspected, according to a database compiled by researchers at the University of Oxford and Harvard Medical School.

The US reported its first infection yesterday in a man in Massachusetts, but cases have been identified in the UK, Europe, Canada, and Australia, suggesting the rare virus is spreading outside of the regions in Africa it has mostly been confined to so far.

What is it? Monkeypox is a viral infection that causes flu-like symptoms, including fever and aches, alongside a distinctive bumpy rash which can become itchy, according to the WHO. It can be contracted from prolonged close contact with an infected animal or human. It’s closely related to the virus that causes smallpox but is less severe—most people recover within a few weeks without treatment. However, it can still be fatal.

The origins of this particular outbreak are unclear, and scientists are searching for clues to explain its spread. The first case of this outbreak was reported in the UK, in a person who had recently returned from Nigeria, where the UK Health Security Agency believes they caught the virus.

Should we be worried? While the risk to the public remains very low, the WHO is concerned people could spread it unknowingly through contact with others, since milder cases can go undetected. It’s also possible that younger people who have not been vaccinated against the much deadlier smallpox, which was eradicated in the late 1970s, could be more susceptible to its monkeypox relative.

Smallpox vaccines are at least 85% effective in preventing monkeypox, and the US has stockpiled enough smallpox vaccines to vaccinate the entire population. That’s a drastic step, however, and may not be necessary if the current monkeypox outbreak can be successfully contained. That’s a test for global cooperation that will largely hinge on lessons learned from covid.

—Rhiannon Williams

