The Download: China is sticking to its zero-covid plan, and how Ukraine is rebuilding its destroyed cities

China is sticking to its zero-covid lockdown policy

Shanghai and Beijing, China’s two largest cities, are tightening covid restrictions on residents as part of the country’s continued commitment to its zero-covid strategy, despite growing public anger.

Despite no formal announcement in Shanghai, some residents in at least four of the city’s 16 districts were issued notices forbidding them from leaving their homes or receiving deliveries over the weekend, while shops including grocers closed their doors to customers, Reuters reports.

The measures form part of China’s strict adherence to zero-covid, despite case numbers falling in Shanghai for the tenth consecutive day. Authorities are anxious to avoid a new spike after weeks of grueling lockdowns that left many housebound residents struggling to secure food delivery slots. Growing frustrations with the brutal quarantine rules caused people to stage nightly protests, clash with police and to circumvent government censors to share WeChat videos depicting the lockdown’s human toll in the city.

Now cases are dropping in Shanghai, the Chinese government appears to be taking no chances in Beijing, closing gyms, bus routes and preventing dining inside restaurants. Cases are rising, albeit modestly compared with the same point in Shanghai’s outbreak, with 49 new locally transmitted cases reported on Sunday. This brings the total number of infections in the city to more than 760 since April 22, Reuters reports. Daily testing for the virus, another measure adopted from Shanghai, has been touted as the city’s best line of defense in preventing a mass outbreak.



China’s rigid zero-covid strategy is increasingly a global outlier, as many other countries ease or abandon restriction policies. It is also damaging China's economy, with export growth slowing sharply during April as the lockdowns bite, the FT reports.

—Rhiannon Williams