The Download: The Money Issue, and the problems with open sourcing Twitter’s algorithms

Introducing: The Money Issue

Money is weird now.

Whether it’s a biometric-based universal cryptocurrency meant to underpin Web3, cities built by Bitcoin, digital currencies that are replacing cash, or the way iBuying is transforming the housing market, technology is fundamentally changing the ways we buy, spend, and save money. Even the way we gamble.

The latest print issue of MIT Technology Review delves deep into this weird new world of money. Here’s a selection of some of the new stories in the edition, guaranteed to get you thinking about what money means to you.

We hope you enjoy it, and that it reveals something new to you about the present that helps you better understand and prepare for the future.



Read the full magazine, and if you haven’t already, you can subscribe to MIT Technology Review for as little as $80 a year.

The problems with Elon Musk’s plan to open source the Twitter algorithm

Just hours after Twitter announced it was accepting Elon Musk’s buyout offer, the SpaceX CEO made his plans for the social network clear. In a press release, Musk outlined the sweeping changes he intended to make, including opening up its algorithms, which determine what users see in their feed.

Musk’s ambition to open-source Twitter’s algorithms is driven by his longstanding concern about potential political censorship on the platform, but it’s unlikely that doing so will have the effect he desires. Instead, it may bring a number of unexpected problems in its wake, experts warn. Read the full story.

—Chris Stokel-Walker